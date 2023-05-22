Biden to meet with McCarthy, says Republican demands unacceptable

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden will meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday for another round of talks on raising the US debt ceiling less than two weeks before a key deadline to avoid a disastrous default, officials said.

Anxiety was mounting in Washington Sunday ahead of the June 1 deadline, set by the US Treasury, for Congress to authorize more borrowing, as the two sides appeared nowhere near a compromise.

Speaking at a press conference before leaving to return to Washington from the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Biden said Republicans' latest demands for spending cuts as a condition for raising the US government borrowing authority were "frankly unacceptable." "It's time for the other side to move from their extreme positions," he said.

In a tweet later Sunday, Biden maintained that he was categorically opposed to slashing social and health care assistance.

"I will not agree to a deal with House Republicans that protects billions in subsidies for Big Oil while putting the health care of 21 million Americans at risk," Biden said.

Biden spoke with McCarthy later from Air Force One as he flew home from Japan. The White House announced Biden would meet with McCarthy on Monday for face-to-face discussions.

For his part, McCarthy said his position remained unchanged.

"Washington cannot continue to spend money we do not have at the expense of children and grandchildren," he said on Twitter after talking to Biden.

But in brief comments to reporters Sunday McCarthy suggested the two sides were at least constructively engaging -- a contrast to sharp words exchanged in a previous round of negotiations.

"I believe it was a productive phone call," McCarthy said of his talk with Biden.

- 'Something outrageous' - In his comments in Japan Biden voiced hope that "we can reach an agreement." However, he cautioned he could not "guarantee that they wouldn't force a default by doing something outrageous." Biden said he was looking into an obscure constitutional clause in the 14th Amendment, which states that the validity of public debt "shall not be questioned" -- and potentially authorizing the president to circumvent Congress and raise the debt ceiling himself.

"I think we have the authority. The question is could it be done and invoked in time," he said, noting the likelihood of legal challenges to this and the rapidly approaching debt deadline.

The Treasury Department says the government could run out of money and default on payments on its $31 trillion debt as early as June 1 if Congress, where Republicans control the House of Representatives, does not authorize more borrowing.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on NBC that June 1 remains a "hard deadline," adding: "my assessment is that the odds of reaching June 15th, while being able to pay all of our bills, is quite low." Biden had planned to travel from Japan to Papua New Guinea and Australia but cut short the Asia trip due to the debt talks.

This added to the impression that he limped into the G7 summit as a weakened leader of a divided country stumbling from one crisis to the next as the world looked on in dismay.

But national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed this idea, saying on CNN that Biden had led allies at the G7 summit in dealing with China, the war in Ukraine, the environment and other issues.

"President Biden has been able to lead on the world stage and at the same time stay engaged to ensure that the United States does not default," Sullivan said.