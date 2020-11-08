Biden to name 'leading scientists' Monday to Covid task force

Wilmington, United States, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden vowed Saturday to name a group top scientists to his coronavirus task force as early as Monday.

"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," he told supporters.

The pledge came in Biden's first speech since being projected as the winner of the presidential election, signaling that he plans to prioritize the pandemic from the outset.