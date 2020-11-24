UrduPoint.com
Biden To Nominate Ex-Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Treasury: Source

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Biden to nominate ex-Fed Chair Janet Yellen to Treasury: source

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to head the US Treasury, a financial source with knowledge of the incoming administration's decision said Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate, the 74-year-old would make history as the first female head of the department, and be tasked with steering the world's largest economy as it struggles with mass layoffs and a sharp growth slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

