UrduPoint.com

Biden To Promote Two Key Minority Voting Rights Bills In Georgia

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Biden to promote two key minority voting rights bills in Georgia

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to rally public support for two bills aimed at protecting minority voting rights, which he accuses Republicans of endangering.

Here are the main elements of the legislation under debate in the US Senate.

Backed by Democrats, the Freedom to Vote Act makes election day a public holiday, expands voting by mail, and allows same-day voter registration.

The bill also expands the list of identification documents that can be presented at polling stations when voting, a measure criticized by Republicans who believe it may facilitate fraud.

And it rescinds some of the restrictions passed in several Republican-led states since Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

In particular, the legislation takes aim at a law passed in Georgia last year, which prevents the distribution of drinks or snacks to citizens lining up to vote.

Activists say the measure may discourage voting in this southern state, after some voters had to wait more than 10 hours in humid heat to cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

Activists also argue the law is particularly discriminatory against African-Americans, who often live in neighborhoods with fewer polling stations and who overwhelmingly voted for Biden.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after famed American civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, is another measure aimed at boosting minority voting rights.

The bill prohibits adoption of legislation that would result in discriminatory voting practices, even if they are not overt or intentional.

It restores key provisions of the Voting Rights Advancement Act, a landmark voting rights law that was passed in 1965 during the civil rights movement but was significantly watered down by the Supreme Court in recent years.

In Georgia, Biden will seek to promote the two bills, which have already passed the House of Representatives and are expected to be voted on in the Senate this week, according to Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer.

But the Democratic majority in the Senate is far too narrow for Schumer to be able to push the bill through and he has threatened to initiate a major procedural reform in the upper chamber in a bid to force Republicans to cooperate.

So far, only one Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, has spoken in favor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The Freedom to Vote Act has no supporters among Republican Senators.

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court Minority Vote Threatened Trump Georgia Chamber May Democrats 2020

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2022

21 seconds ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th January 2022

1 hour ago
 US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

9 hours ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

9 hours ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

9 hours ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.