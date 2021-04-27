UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Propose Tax Hike On Richest To Pay For Investments: White House

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Biden to propose tax hike on richest to pay for investments: White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will propose a tax hike on the investment gains of the wealthiest individuals to pay for his new plan to help US families, a top White House economist said Monday.

Biden this week is expected to lay out his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that would provide national child care, paid family leave and free community college, using higher taxes on the rich to offset the hefty price tag.

The increased levy on the profits earned from sales of stocks and other assets will only impact those earning $1 million a year, a narrow sliver of American taxpayers comprising 500,000 people, said Brian Deese, head of the White House National Economic Council.

"This change will only apply to three tenths of a percent of taxpayers, which is not the top one percent, it's not even the top one half of one percent," he told reporters, citing 2018 tax filing data.

The change will help "to offset the long term cost of those investments by making reforms to our tax code that reward work and not just wealth," Deese said.

He did not provide any details of the new higher tax, but media reports last week cited officials saying the plan will increase the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 percent from 20 percent.

"It will be a plan that will provide critical support for children and families, and by doing so, critical support for our economy," Deese said.

Biden is due to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

Biden has said wealthy individuals will have to "pay their fair share" to fund his policy priorities, and he has not backed down in the face of Congressional or business opposition -- a stance recent polls show most Americans support.

His massive $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan would be paid for in part with higher corporate taxes.

Related Topics

Business White House Price Congress Stocks 2018 Family Media From Share Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

7 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

8 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

8 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

7 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

7 hours ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.