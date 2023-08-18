Biden to ramp up three-way Japan, S.Korea ties in sign to China

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden on Friday will announce new security cooperation at a first-of-a-kind three-way summit with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, hoping to send a message of strength to China which has already made clear its displeasure.

The summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in the mountains west of Washington would have been unimaginable until recently, with the two treaty-bound US allies at loggerheads for decades over the legacy of Japan's harsh 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

But South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, taking political risks at home, has turned the page by resolving a dispute over wartime forced labor, instead calling Japan a partner at a time of high tensions with both China and North Korea.

Biden, Yoon, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will agree to a new three-way crisis hotline and regular military drills and will agree to hold trilateral summits each year, US officials said, hoping to institutionalize the progress.

"We have created something that is exactly what China was hoping would never happen," said the US ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel.

"Our message is we are a permanent Pacific power and presence, and you can bet long on America," he said at the Brookings Institution.

- Surprise at public support Campbell acknowledged that a future leader could reverse the three-way initiatives but said, "We are going to try to embed this in our politics in such a way that it will be hard for any leader, in either of the three countries" to move back.

Despite some protests against Yoon over Japan, polls in both South Korea and Japan have been more upbeat than expected, said Mira Rapp-Hooper, senior director for East Asia and Oceania on the National Security Council.

Both Japanese and South Koreans feel that there are "a number of fundamentally aligned values and interests that should bring them together," she said.

Yoon, a conservative, has quickly become a close US ally, with Biden welcoming him for a rare state visit in which the South Korean leader regaled the audience by singing "American Pie." Scott Snyder, a Korean expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, said that domestically Yoon has already paid "the political down payment" on reaching out to Japan and could move securely ahead.

But Yoon is constitutionally prohibited from serving more than a single term, which ends in 2027.

"On the South Korean side, the focus really is likely to be on pushing forward and trying to institutionalize as much as possible in order to hedge against the risk of a reversal in the event that President Yoon is not succeeded by a like-minded president," Snyder said.