Biden To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine Monday: Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine Monday: aide

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday in public view, his transition team said, as the Democrat seeks to build Americans' confidence in the treatment.

"On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Delaware, and they'll also thank health care workers at the facility," Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"He will be doing it in public, which is important to us, as he's stated many times, to send a clear message to the public that it's safe," she added.

