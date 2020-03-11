UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Sanders: 'Together We Will Beat Donald Trump'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:31 AM

Biden to Sanders: 'Together we will beat Donald Trump'

Philadelphia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden reached out to rival Bernie Sanders Tuesday to say they could work together to beat President Donald Trump in the November election.

Speaking after sweeping the first three of Tuesday's six Democratic primaries, Biden said the two share a "common goal." "I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion," he said.

"Together we'll defeat Donald Trump... We'll bring this nation together." "Tonight we're a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House. That's our ultimate goal," Biden said to cheering supporters in Philadelphia, his wife Jill Biden at his side.

Vote projections indicated that the former vice president handily captured the Democratic Primary in Michigan, the night's largest prize on the path to the Democratic presidential nomination.

In a state that Sanders won four years ago against Hillary Clinton, early tallies suggested that political moderate Biden defeated the leftist senator by a margin of more than 10 percentage points.

It was the former vice president's third projected victory of the night, after Mississippi and Missouri, significantly widening his lead in the battle for delegates to the July Democratic National Convention that will decide the party's challenger to Trump.

"Thank you, Michigan!" Biden tweeted.

Before Tuesday Biden had racked up 670 delegates in earlier primaries, compared to Sanders's 574.

With more than half the total 57 primary contests still in front of them, a candidate needs to top 1,991 delegates to capture the nomination.

Sanders's staff pointed out that neither candidate was even half way to that goal and vowed to fight on.

"More than half of the states in the country have not even voted yet. Nah, it's not over," said Nina Turner, the national co-chair of the Sanders campaign.

Related Topics

Election White House Hillary Clinton Trump Wife Lead Philadelphia July November Share Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

9 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

9 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.