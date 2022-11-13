UrduPoint.com

Biden To Seek Red Lines In Talks With Xi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Biden to seek red lines in talks with Xi

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said Sunday he will seek to establish "red lines" in America's fraught relations with Beijing when he holds high-stakes talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Biden said he goes into Monday's encounter on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia stronger after his Democratic Party's unexpected success in midterm elections they were forecast to lose heavily.

Washington and Beijing are at loggerheads over issues ranging from trade to human rights in China's Xinjiang region and the status of the self-ruled island of Taiwan. Biden said he expected candid talks with Xi.

"I know Xi Jinping, he knows me," he added, saying they have always had "straightforward discussions".

The two men have known each for more than a decade, since Biden's time as vice-president, but Monday will see them meet face-to-face for the first time in their current roles.

"We have very little misunderstanding. We just gotta figure out what the red lines are," Biden said.

White House officials say Biden will push China to use its influence to rein in North Korea after a record-breaking spate of missile tests sent fears soaring that the reclusive regime will soon carry out its seventh nuclear test.

Biden had a fillip overnight with the news that the Democrats retained their effective majority in the US Senate thanks to Catherine Cortez Masto winning in Nevada.

"I know I'm coming in stronger," he said of the midterms' impact on his talks with Xi.

- Japan, S. Korea talks - Biden will meet his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday to discuss ways to address the threat posed by the North's missile programme.

China is Pyongyang's main ally and US officials say that, while Biden will not make demands, he will warn Xi that further missile and nuclear build-up would mean the United States boosting its military presence in the region -- something Beijing bitterly opposes.

"North Korea represents a threat not just to the United States, not just to (South Korea) and Japan but to peace and stability across the entire region," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

Kim Jong Un's regime ramped up missile launches in response to large-scale US-South Korean air exercises, which the North described as "aggressive and provocative".

The tests included an intercontinental ballistic missile and another shorter-range projectile that crossed the de facto maritime border and landed near the South's territorial waters for the first time since a ceasefire ended hostilities in the Korean War in 1953.

- Diplomatic blitz - Biden flew to Phnom Penh from the COP27 climate conference as part of US efforts to boost its influence in Southeast Asia as a counter to China.

China has been flexing its muscles -- through trade, diplomacy and military clout -- in recent years in a region it sees as its strategic backyard.

Biden took a veiled swipe at Beijing in talks with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc.

He said the United States would work with ASEAN to "defend against the significant threats to rules-based order and threats to the rule of law".

While the president did not refer to China by name, Washington has long criticised what it says are Beijing's efforts to undermine international norms on everything from intellectual property to human rights.

Biden and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang were seated on either side of host, Cambodian leader Hun Sen, at a gala dinner to mark the ASEAN summit on Saturday night.

While Biden goes into the meeting with Xi buoyed by the Democrats seeing off a predicted Republican "red wave", Xi was anointed last month for a historic third term as paramount leader by the Chinese Communist Party congress.

Li met International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva at the ASEAN gathering on Saturday, when he also addressed participants.

Biden and Li took part Sunday in an East Asia Summit that rounds off the first leg of a trilogy of top gatherings in the region, with the G20 on the holiday island of Bali and an APEC gathering in Bangkok to follow.

The consequences of the war in Ukraine are set to dominate the upcoming talks, although Russian President Vladimir Putin will be notably absent.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Ukraine Russia China Washington Nuclear Phnom Penh Beijing Hun Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Bangkok Indonesia Japan South Korea United States North Korea Democrats Border Congress Sunday From Top Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to ..

T20 World Cup 2022 final: England win toss, opt to bowl first

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.