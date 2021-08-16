UrduPoint.com

Biden To Speak 'soon' On Afghanistan: Aide

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will deliver comments "soon" about Afghanistan, a key aide said Monday as the US leader faces sharp criticism for the Taliban sweep into Kabul and the government's fall.

Afghan's President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country on Sunday night as the insurgents encircled the capital, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war.

"They (Americans) can expect to hear from the president soon. He's right now actively engaged with his national security team. He is working the situation hard," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC.

He did not elaborate on timing or the form of the comments from Biden, who spent the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat and was due to remain there until midweek.

