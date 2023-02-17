UrduPoint.com

Biden To Speak Thursday On Aerial Objects: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden will address Americans on Thursday about three unidentified aerial objects shot down over North America this month.

Biden will deliver "remarks on the United States' response to recent aerial objects," the White House announced.

The speech was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT).

In the wake of the incident, the US military adjusted radar settings to detect smaller objects and promptly discovered three more unidentified craft that Biden ordered shot down -- one over Alaska, another over Canada and the third over Lake Huron off Michigan.

