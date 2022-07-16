UrduPoint.com

Biden To Talk Oil During Arab Summit, Concluding Middle East Tour

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Biden to talk oil during Arab summit, concluding Middle East tour

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden is set to discuss volatile oil prices during a summit with Arab leaders on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, the final stop of his middle East tour.

On his first trip to the region as president, Biden is also looking to outline his vision for Washington's role in the region.

He plans to announce Saturday that the US is committing $1 billion in food aid to the Middle East and North Africa amid rising food insecurity.

Saturday's meeting in Jeddah will bring together leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council as well as Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

