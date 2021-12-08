Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will talk to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday after vowing a strong US response if Russian forces massed on Ukraine's border go on the attack.

"President Biden will be speaking with President Zelensky on Thursday," US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said following Biden's virtual summit with President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.