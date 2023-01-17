UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Flood-hit California Thursday: White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Biden to visit flood-hit California Thursday: White House

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden will travel to flood-hit areas of California on Thursday, the White House said, as the country's most populous state cleans up from a devastating series of storms.

Biden will tour "communities impacted by the devastation from recent storms, survey recovery efforts, and assess what additional Federal support is needed," the White House said late Monday in a statement.

California has endured nine successive storms rolling in from the Pacific Ocean in a three-week period. The extreme weather has cost 19 lives.

Biden declared a major disaster in California over the weekend, allowing the federal government to expedite aid, including help with temporary housing and repairs.

Relief workers across much of the state hustled to clear landslides, shovel mud from roads and remove fallen trees.

Some 23,800 homes in California remained without power late Monday, according to poweroutage.us.

Fortunately, the relentless winter storms appeared to abate in California as they moved past the Sierra Nevada mountains into the Rocky Mountain states.

Still, the staggering quantities of rain that have hit northern California left cities there sodden. The report from the National Weather Service (NWS) for the Bay Area said more than 18 inches (45 cm) of rain have fallen on San Francisco since December 26.

"It's the wettest 22-day period since January 14, 1862," the NWS office said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Weather White House San Francisco January December From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; proje ..

Sharjah Ruler announces &#039;valuable&#039; projects in Central Region

7 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA L ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, NBA announce expansion of Jr. NBA League in UAE

7 hours ago
 Global economic slowdown likely to force workers t ..

Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to accept lower quality jobs: U ..

8 hours ago
 Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, ra ..

Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates

8 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Acti ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Action

9 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherr ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman to highlight Pakistan ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.