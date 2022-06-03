UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Former 'pariah' Saudi Arabia: Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Biden to visit former 'pariah' Saudi Arabia: reports

Washington, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia this month, reports said Thursday, a stark reversal for a leader who once called for the kingdom to be made a pariah.

The reported decision comes hours after Saudi Arabia addressed two of Biden's priorities by agreeing to a production hike in oil and helping extend a truce in war-battered Yemen.

The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, quoting anonymous sources, said that Biden would go ahead with the long-rumored Saudi stop on an upcoming trip.

CNN said that Biden would meet Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, 36-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin SalmanWhite House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she had no travel to announce, adding only: "The president will look for opportunities to engage with leaders from the middle East region."

