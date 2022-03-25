UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Near Ukraine Border In Show Of Solidarity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Biden to visit near Ukraine border in show of solidarity

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will travel to a town near the Polish-Ukrainian border Friday, trying to signal Western resolve against a Russian invasion that has increasingly turned to a grinding war of attrition.

Air Force One will jet into the eastern Polish town of Rzeszow -- bringing the US president less than 80 kilometres from a war-torn nation still struggling to repel a brutal Russian invasion.

The trip is designed to underscore Washington's willingness to defend NATO allies, as fears rise that the month-old war in Ukraine could spill westward sparking what the US president has called "World War III."In Poland, Biden will also receive a briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

