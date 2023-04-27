UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Papua New Guinea To Ink 'security Pacts'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Biden to visit Papua New Guinea to ink 'security pacts'

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Joe Biden will pay an official visit to Papua New Guinea next month, the first by any sitting US president since the Pacific Island nation gained independence in 1975.

Biden will reportedly sign a security pact with the island nation during his visit to the capital Port Moresby, which will last three hours, the Post Courier, based in Port Moresby, reported on Thursday.

The announcement came as Biden prepares to travel to Sydney for a Quad summit with the leaders of host Australia, Japan, and India.

Sydney will host the Quad summit on May 24.

The Quad is a loose security alliance among the four nations to counter China's expanding economic, political, and military influence in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

On his way to Australia, Biden is expected to land in Port Moresby, where he will hold meetings with Papua New Guinea's leaders.

According to the daily, "responsible government agencies have been working to furnish security and protocol programs for the brief stopover."Biden is expected to "sign several key security and other pacts with" the country

Related Topics

India Australia China Visit Sydney Port Moresby Independence Alliance Papua New Guinea Japan May Post Government

Recent Stories

realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

3 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

50 minutes ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

53 minutes ago
 ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.