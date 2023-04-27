Biden to visit Papua New Guinea to ink 'security pacts'

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Joe Biden will pay an official visit to Papua New Guinea next month, the first by any sitting US president since the Pacific Island nation gained independence in 1975.

Biden will reportedly sign a security pact with the island nation during his visit to the capital Port Moresby, which will last three hours, the Post Courier, based in Port Moresby, reported on Thursday.

The announcement came as Biden prepares to travel to Sydney for a Quad summit with the leaders of host Australia, Japan, and India.

Sydney will host the Quad summit on May 24.

The Quad is a loose security alliance among the four nations to counter China's expanding economic, political, and military influence in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

On his way to Australia, Biden is expected to land in Port Moresby, where he will hold meetings with Papua New Guinea's leaders.

According to the daily, "responsible government agencies have been working to furnish security and protocol programs for the brief stopover."Biden is expected to "sign several key security and other pacts with" the country