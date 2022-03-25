UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Polish Town Near Ukraine Border, W.House Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Biden to visit Polish town near Ukraine border, W.House says

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden on Friday will visit a town in Poland that is near the border with Ukraine, the White House said, as he seeks to show Western resolve against Russia's invasion.

Biden will be greeted by Polish President Andrzej Duda in Rzeszow, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the White House said Thursday in a statement on the president's travel plans for Friday during an emergency visit to Europe that was prompted by the war in Ukraine.

Until now the White House had not disclosed specifics of the president's planned stay in Poland, the second stage of his tour after NATO and other summit meetings in Brussels.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stopped in Rzeszow on March 5 as he visited Poland to show US support for NATO's eastern flank countries -- formerly part of the Soviet sphere of influence and now worried about what Moscow's next move might be after attacking pro-Western Ukraine.

The White House said Biden on Friday will also receive a briefing on how Poland is coping with the several million Ukrainians who have fled there to escape Russian shelling and bombing.

Biden will also meet in Rzeszow with members of the US 82nd Airborne Division who are stationed in Poland.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe White House Visit Brussels Rzeszow Poland March Border From Million

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

9 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

9 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

9 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

9 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

9 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>