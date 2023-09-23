Open Menu

Biden To Visit Striking US Auto Workers Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Biden to visit striking US auto workers Tuesday

Washington, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden announced Friday he will travel to the US state of Michigan next week to show support for striking auto workers, a visit coming on the eve of a similar trip by his right-wing 2024 election challenger Donald Trump.

"Tuesday, I'll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of (United Auto Workers) as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create," Biden said on X, the site formerly called Twitter.

"It's time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs." Biden's announcement guaranteed that a strike already promising to be a potentially major disruption to the US economy will now be the stage for a fierce political fight.

The UAW earlier Friday had invited Biden to come -- an invitation that would have been politically difficult to turn down.

The day after Biden's stopover, his Republican rival Donald Trump, who is likely to face him for a rematch next year, will also visit the strikers.

Support for trade unions has been a hallmark of Biden's presidency. However, the Democrat is also the driving force behind government-funded efforts to spark a historic shift in the automobile industry to more environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

Biden must now walk a thin line between maintaining his pro-union stance and hoping for a quick resolution to the strike before it can weaken the overall strong US economy.

Trump, meanwhile, is keen to eat into Biden's union base. Reacting to Biden's announcement, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on X that the president was making "nothing more than a cheap photo op.""The only reason Biden is going to Michigan on Tuesday is because President Trump announced he is going on Wednesday," Miller added.

sms/caw

Related Topics

Election Resolution Twitter Visit Vehicles Trump SITE Women Agreement Industry Share Jobs

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

4 seconds ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

30 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

2 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago
 MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosme ..

MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosmetic medicine trends

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous