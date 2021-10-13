UrduPoint.com

Biden To Welcome Kenyatta As First African Leader To Visit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden to welcome Kenyatta as first African leader to visit

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Joe Biden will welcome Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, in the first visit by an African leader to the White House during his presidency.

The summit will be part of "Biden's commitment to the US partnership with Africa based on principles of mutual respect and equality," a White House statement said Tuesday.

It said Biden and Kenyatta would discuss "the need to bring transparency and accountability to domestic and international financial systems," amid a push by the Biden administration to fight both corruption and inequities overseas.

The two will also "discuss efforts to defend democracy and human rights, advance peace and security, accelerate economic growth and tackle climate change," the White House said.

Biden has vowed to promote democracy overseas. Once-stable Kenya saw deadly political violence after 2017 elections, but Kenyatta has since made up with his former rival Raila Odinga.

Biden took office vowing a new commitment to Africa after the disinterest of his predecessor Donald Trump, who was the first president in decades not to visit sub-Saharan Africa.

But Biden has only gone on one international trip and has trimmed the number of visitors at the White House amid continued precautions against Covid-19.

Related Topics

Africa Corruption Democracy White House Visit Trump Kenya 2017

Recent Stories

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID ..

UAE continues to lead in global rankings for COVID-19 vaccination rates: UAE Gov ..

26 minutes ago
 India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World ..

India&#039;s public broadcaster to beam T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

3 hours ago
 Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of A ..

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish is ..

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.