Biden Told G7 US 'on Pace' To End Afghan Mission By Aug 31: W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden has informed G7 leaders that the US mission in Kabul is "on pace" to end by an August 31 pullout deadline, the White House said Tuesday.

Biden warned that meeting the deadline would depend on Taliban cooperation regarding evacuee access to Kabul airport and has ordered contingency plans to "adjust the timeline" if necessary, said a statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

