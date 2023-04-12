Biden touts peace and prosperity in restive N. Ireland

Belfast, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden was set Wednesday to promote the potential of enduring peace as well as business investment on his trip to Northern Ireland.

Following a late-night greeting in blustery weather from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Biden's brief visit comes with the British-ruled territory again in the grip of political and sectarian squalls, 25 years on from a US-brokered peace agreement.

Biden was due to meet Sunak and Northern Ireland's feuding political leaders in Belfast before delivering a speech at a newly opened city-centre campus of Ulster University.

The Irish-American president, 80, will then head on to the Republic of Ireland for a trip down memory lane, encompassing visits to the hometowns of his 19th-century ancestors.

Before boarding Air Force One, Biden said the priority for his trip was "to keep the peace" in Northern Ireland and help unlock its political paralysis.

His delegation includes a scion of the Irish-American Kennedy clan, Joe Kennedy III, Biden's new special envoy for economic affairs in Northern Ireland.

Biden's visit will mark the "tremendous progress" since the Good Friday Agreement ended armed conflict between pro-Irish and pro-British militants in April 1998, according to the White House.