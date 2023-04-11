Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Biden Trans Athlete Proposals Spark Outrage On Both Sides

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Biden trans athlete proposals spark outrage on both sides

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A US government proposal that would prevent schools from implementing blanket bans on transgender students participating in sports matching their gender identity has triggered a furious backlash from both conservative politicians and trans rights activists.

The Department of Education unveiled a proposal last Thursday which aims to provide clarity on the issue of transgender athletes competing in school and college sports across the United States.

The department said in its proposal that outright bans of transgender athletes would violate Title IX, the landmark civil rights law enacted 51 years ago that forbids discrimination of any kind on the basis of gender in schools or educational facilities that receive Federal support.

At least 20 states have so far implemented bans on transgender students participating in sports consistent with their gender identity -- bans that fall foul of the Department of Education's new proposal.

"Such bans fail to account for differences among students across grade and education levels," the Education Department said.

"They also fail to account for different levels of competition - including no-cut teams that let all students participate - and different types of sports." Yet while outright bans are outlawed under the proposal, educational institutions would however be granted discretion to bar trans students from competing if their participation was deemed to undermine fairness.

Under the proposal, a school might, for example, have difficulty keeping a transgender student from playing in an elementary school sports match meant to emphasize teamwork, but could potentially ban such athletes from competitive high school matches.

Trans people in sports has become a heated political issue in the United States, with religious conservatives especially fighting against their inclusion on girls' teams.

The thorniness of the issue was underscored by the fact that the Biden administration's attempt to find a middle ground brought condemnation from across the spectrum.

Some progressives and trans rights activists framed the move as a "betrayal" while conservative politicians vowed to fight its implementation.

Related Topics

Sports Condemnation Education Student United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.