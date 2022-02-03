Biden tries to navigate crime wave in New York visit

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden wades into the politically treacherous issue of crime and guns with a trip Thursday to New York, where recent shootings of police have highlighted a growing fear of violent disorder in America's big cities.

Biden, who is traveling with Attorney General Merrick Garland, will meet with newly sworn-in mayor and rising Democratic star Eric Adams at New York Police Department headquarters, then visit community intervention leaders in Queens.

The moving sight on Wednesday and last week of thousands of New York police officers massing in Manhattan to honor two fellow officers killed while answering a domestic call in January underlined the pressure he will face.

Six officers in the Big Apple have been shot just this year and they're among the nearly three dozen shot across the country in January, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Major crimes in the city are up 38 percent this year so far, reflecting spikes in most major urban areas. A January study by the Council on Criminal Justice showed homicides in 22 cities increasing five percent in 2021 over 2020 -- and a whopping 44 percent over 2019.

And whether it's carjackings around Washington, DC, or smash-and-grab raids on San Francisco department stores, news bulletins paint a grim picture of a country struggling to regain its footing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The crime wave, which still leaves US cities generally far safer than in the 1980s and '90s, has been connected by experts to a combination of social disruption linked to the pandemic and fallout for police departments in the aftermath of a spate of botched arrests in which Black people were killed or badly injured.

But Biden is increasingly taking the blame. According to an ABC/Ipsos poll released last week, 69 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's policies on gun violence and 64 percent his handling of crime.

"Our cities are war zones, our country is in turmoil and police officers are being hunted in the streets. Where are you, Mr. President?" the Fraternal Order of Police's national vice president, Joe Gamaldi, said on Fox News last week.