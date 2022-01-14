UrduPoint.com

Biden Tries To Save Voting Rights Bill In Evening Talks

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden negotiated into the evening Thursday with two holdout senators from his own party to try and save his beleaguered voting rights bill on a day that also saw him get a stinging setback on Covid-fighting strategy.

The two national voting rights bills, which Biden argues are needed to save US democracy from Republican tampering with local laws, appeared close to dead due to insufficient support in his own party.

However, the two principle holdout senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, made a surprise visit to the White House late in the day.

Their meeting, which lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, was "a candid and respectful exchange of views about voting rights," a White House official said.

Earlier, Biden had gone in the other direction, up to Capitol Hill, to try and persuade the party to unite.

He came out sounding close to defeat.

"I hope we can get this done, but I'm not sure," he conceded.

Biden was trying to wrangle Democrats into carrying out a tricky legislative maneuver that would change a Senate rule and let them get the bills passed, despite total Republican opposition.

But before the president even arrived for his lunch with legislators, Sinema declared that while she backed the voting rights bills themselves, she would not agree to changing the rule, known as the filibuster.

Sinema said that simply bypassing the filibuster, which requires a supermajority and therefore some Republican support for a Democratic bill, would deepen the country's biggest problem -- "the disease of division."Later, Manchin also made clear he opposed breaking the filibuster, even if he supported the actual bills. Unless they both change their minds, the measures look set to die.

