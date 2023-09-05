Open Menu

Biden Trip Offers Little Hope To 'desperate' Vietnam Activists

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Hanoi, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Tried in secret for "abusing democratic freedoms" and detained in a psychiatric hospital, journalist Le Anh Hung knows well the price of standing up to Vietnam's communist government.

A noted critic of the Vietnamese state, Hung, 50, spent three years held against his will in a psychiatric facility before being put on trial without the knowledge of his family and sentenced to five years in jail.

Hung was charged with the anti-state provision of "abusing democratic freedoms" after he says he accused several top leaders of serious crimes. The details of his alleged crimes however have not been made public.

The former blogger for US-funded Voice of America was released in July and later told AFP of his experiences at the hands of the government, which tolerates no dissent to one-party rule.

"They tried to force me to take medicine. I refused," he said of his time on the psychiatric ward.

"But they tied my hands, my legs and even my shoulders to a bed, then they injected me." US President Joe Biden visits Vietnam on Sunday pushing closer ties as Washington seeks to reduce its reliance on China.

But while Biden has often criticised Beijing's human rights record, he has largely stayed quiet on Vietnam, and campaigners are not hopeful he will use his visit to press the issue.

Vietnam's rights record is "dire in virtually all areas", according to Human Rights Watch.

Government critics face intimidation, harassment, restricted movement, arbitrary arrest and detention, and imprisonment after unfair trials, and there are reports of police torture to extract confessions, HRW says.

A crackdown on dissent has been escalating since 2016 under Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the government has largely succeeded in crushing opposition, activists say.

Since 2022, five environmental campaigners have also been detained in a crackdown on civil society groups.

The arrests have come as Vietnam welcomes the expected arrival of billions of Dollars of international aid to help wean the country off fossil fuels.

The government said in a statement this year that "protecting and promoting human rights is a consistent policy of the Vietnamese state".

It did not respond to a recent request for comment from AFP.

