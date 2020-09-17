UrduPoint.com
Biden: Trump Pandemic Failure 'utterly Disqualifying' For Presidency

Wilmington, United States, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Democrat Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's refusal to take key steps to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, like instituting national guidelines on social distancing and testing, should disqualify him for the presidency.

"The president's first responsibility is to protect the American people, and he won't. And it's utterly disqualifying," the Democratic presidential candidate told reporters, citing Trump's "lack of seriousness" in handling the pandemic.

