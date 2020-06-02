UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden: Trump Using 'the American Military Against The American People'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Biden: Trump using 'the American military against the American people'

Washington, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump Monday for "using the American military against the American people," after the president vowed to order an army crackdown on sweeping civil unrest gripping the United States.

"He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photo," Biden tweeted, referring to Trump's decision to use law enforcement -- including military police -- to clear protesters from in front of the White House so he could pose for photographs at a riot-damaged church nearby.

"For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him," Biden said.

Related Topics

Army Police White House Trump United States Church From

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

8 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

8 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

8 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

7 hours ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.