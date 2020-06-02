Biden: Trump using 'the American military against the American people'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump Monday for "using the American military against the American people," after the president vowed to order an army crackdown on sweeping civil unrest gripping the United States.

"He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photo," Biden tweeted, referring to Trump's decision to use law enforcement -- including military police -- to clear protesters from in front of the White House so he could pose for photographs at a riot-damaged church nearby.

"For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him," Biden said.