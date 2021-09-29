Biden, trying to save domestic agenda, postpones Chicago trip: W.House

Washington, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden is putting off a major trip to Chicago on Wednesday to stay behind in Washington and fight for his domestic agenda, which hangs from a thread in Congress, the White House said.

Biden had been meant to address his Covid-19 vaccination policy in Chicago but his two signature legislative policies -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and an even bigger social spending package -- risk failing in the divided legislature.

"He will now remain at the White House tomorrow to continue working on advancing these two pieces of legislation to create jobs," an administration official said in a surprise statement.