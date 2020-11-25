Biden UN pick: 'Multilateralism is back, diplomacy is back'

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be the next UN ambassador said Tuesday the US would return to traditional multilateralism, reversing the Trump administration's "America First" stance.

"I want to say to you: America is back. Multilateralism is back.

Diplomacy is back," said veteran US diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"The challenges we face -- a global pandemic, a global economy, the global climate change crisis, mass migration and extreme poverty, social justice -- are unrelenting and interconnected, but they're not unresolvable if America is leading the way," she said.