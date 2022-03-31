Biden under fire over record US immigration

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :US Republicans accused President Joe Biden Wednesday of deliberately manufacturing an immigration crisis that rights campaigners say has seen thousands of migrants tortured and raped, as dramatic increases in already record-breaking entries are expected.

Crossings from Mexico have been surging in recent weeks, and two memos being circulated by the party leadership argue that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had made the current border crisis "the worst in American history." A group of Republican senators told reporters Biden's weakness on the border was to blame for thousands of migrants being victimized by unscrupulous traffickers on their perilous journeys north.

"Today a crisis is raging at the southern border. It was created by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The crisis rages every single day," Texas senator Ted Cruz told reporters.

"And yet our president doesn't care, our vice president doesn't care. Democrats in Congress don't care."Border guards caught illegal migrants 1.7 million times in the last fiscal year -- the highest number ever recorded and four times th expulsions posted in Donald Trump's last year in the White House, when numbers were down in part because of the pandemic.

Border officials are expected to announce in the next few days that encounters have passed one million for the first six months of the new financial year.