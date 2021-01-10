UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Urged To Renounce Sole Control Of US Nuclear Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden urged to renounce sole control of US nuclear weapons

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :A former US defense secretary has called on President-elect Joe Biden to reform the system that gives sole control of the nation's nuclear arsenal to the president, calling it "outdated, unnecessary and extremely dangerous." The call from William Perry came the same day US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with the nation's top military leader about ensuring that an "unhinged" President Donald Trump not be able to launch a nuclear attack in his final days in office.

"Once in office, Biden should announce he would share authority to use nuclear weapons with a select group in Congress," said Perry, who served under President Bill Clinton.

He was writing in Politico magazine with Tom Collina of the Ploughshares Fund, which advocates for stronger nuclear controls.

They said Biden, who takes office January 20, should also declare that the United States will never start a nuclear war and would use the bomb only in retaliation.

The piece argues that the current system gives the president -- any president -- "the godlike power to deliver global destruction in an instant," an approach the authors call "undemocratic, outdated, unnecessary and extremely dangerous.

" Perry, who was defense minister from 1994 to 1997, calls Trump "unhinged" and adds, "Do we really think that Trump is responsible enough to trust him with the power to end the world?" American presidents are accompanied at all times by a military aide who carries a briefcase known as "the football" which contains the secret codes and information needed to launch a nuclear strike.

Perry and Collina warn that presidents possess the "absolute authority to start a nuclear war.

"Within minutes, Trump can unleash hundreds of atomic bombs, or just one. He does not need a second opinion. The Defense secretary has no say. Congress has no role."They then ask: "Why are we taking this risk?"Such vast presidential authority, the article notes, dates from the waning days of World War II, when president Harry Truman decided, after the nuclear horror unleashed by the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, that the power to order the use of atomic weapons should not be left in the hands of the military -- that it should be up to the president alone.

Related Topics

Football Attack Nuclear Trump Nancy Nagasaki Hiroshima Same Japan United States January Congress World War All From Share Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

15 minutes ago

Indonesian C.G. expires of cardiac arrest

40 minutes ago

Majority of Americans want immediate removal of Pr ..

44 minutes ago

Saudi Arabian National Airline to Resume Flights t ..

44 minutes ago

Boeing in Contact With Airline After Crash, Ready ..

44 minutes ago

Three suspects held during search operation

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.