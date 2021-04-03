UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Urges Americans To 'finish Job' Against Covid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden urges Americans to 'finish job' against Covid

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden Friday implored Americans to keep up their guard against Covid-19, despite the optimism fueled by the country's strong vaccination drive.

"I plead with you.

Don't give back the progress we've all fought so hard to achieve," Biden said during remarks welcoming strong new jobs numbers.

"We need to finish this job," he said. "We need every American to buckle down and keep their guard up in this homestretch," Biden said.

Related Topics

Job Progress All Jobs

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport welcomes Ross ..

43 minutes ago

Boko Haram claims it downed Nigerian fighter jet

12 minutes ago

19 Ramazan bazaars to be established in Faisalabad ..

12 minutes ago

Emergency Teams Transport 2 People Injured in Atta ..

12 minutes ago

France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozamb ..

1 hour ago

Berlin Says Monitors Situation on Russia-Ukraine B ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.