Biden urges Americans to 'finish job' against Covid

Washington, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden Friday implored Americans to keep up their guard against Covid-19, despite the optimism fueled by the country's strong vaccination drive.

"I plead with you.

Don't give back the progress we've all fought so hard to achieve," Biden said during remarks welcoming strong new jobs numbers.

"We need to finish this job," he said. "We need every American to buckle down and keep their guard up in this homestretch," Biden said.