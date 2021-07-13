UrduPoint.com
Biden Urges Cuban Authorities To Avoid Violence

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Monday told Cuba's communist government not to resort to violence against street protests and said the United States stands with demonstrators.

"We call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence," Biden told reporters.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden said earlier in a statement.

"The United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves." The strongly worded statement was sure to anger Cuba's leaders, who say Washington is stirring up the rare mass street protests in the authoritarian country.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday said US economic sanctions were the cause of the turmoil, calling it a "policy of economic suffocation to provoke social unrest in the country.

" The Biden administration -- focused on domestic challenges including battling Covid-19 and passing infrastructure legislation, while also withdrawing from the 20-year war in Afghanistan -- has largely ignored Cuba until now.

But the island has significant weight on US politics, with Cuban Americans a formidable presence in the important electoral state of Florida.

On Sunday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also warned Cuba against a crackdown on the protesters.

"The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights," he tweeted.

Responding to the Cuban authorities' accusation that US economic pressure has driven people into the streets, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the unrest was "spontaneous expressions of people exhausted with the Cuban government."The demonstrators are "inspired by the harsh reality of everyday life in Cuba, not people in another country."

