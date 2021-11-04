UrduPoint.com

Biden Urges Democrats To 'move Along' And Pass Domestic Agenda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden urges Democrats to 'move along' and pass domestic agenda

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden urged feuding Democrats Wednesday to resolve their differences and pass his $3 trillion economic agenda, a day after defeat in a key state gubernatorial election raised doubts over the scope of the spending.

"I do know that people want us to get things done," he told reporters when pressed for lessons on longtime favorite Terry McAuliffe's upset loss to a Republican newcomer in Tuesday's Virginia governor's election.

"And that's why I'm continuing to push very hard for the Democratic Party to move along and pass my infrastructure bill and my Build Back Better bill."

