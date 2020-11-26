UrduPoint.com
Biden Urges End To 'grim Season Of Division' In Thanksgiving Message

Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden called for an end to the "grim season of division" in a Thanksgiving Day message on Wednesday.

"I believe that this grim season of division, demonization is going to give way to a year of light," Biden said in an address in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

While not mentioning Donald Trump by name, Biden also made a reference to the president's refusal to accept the results of the November 3 election.

"In America, we have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results," he said. "The people of this nation and the laws of the land won't stand for anything else."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

