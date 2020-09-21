UrduPoint.com
Biden Urges No Supreme Court Vote Before Election

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Biden urges no Supreme Court vote before election

Philadelphia, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :US presidential hopeful Joe Biden urged Senate lawmakers on Sunday to not vote on filling the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death until after the election in November.

President Donald Trump's moves to rapidly replace Ginsburg were an exercise in "raw political power," Biden said in a speech in the Pennsylvania city of Philadelphia.

The prospect of a Senate confirmation vote on a Trump nominee before the November 3 election has sparked furious pushback from Democrats desperateto stop Trump moving the court lastingly to the right.

