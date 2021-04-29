UrduPoint.com
Biden Urges US Police Reform By Anniversary Of Floyd Murder

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Biden urges US police reform by anniversary of Floyd murder

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden called on Congress Wednesday to pass sweeping reforms to US policing by the May 25 anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, who died under a white officer's knee last year.

"We need to work together to find a consensus.

Let's get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd's death," Biden told US lawmakers during a joint session of Congress.

"Now is our opportunity to make real progress," he said, eight days after the Floyd trial ended with a murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

