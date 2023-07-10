Biden visits Britain ahead of NATO summit

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 09:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden was in Britain on Monday for a brief visit to his key ally during which he will meet King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before going on to a NATO summit in Lithuania.

Ahead of the visit, the White House said Biden would seek to "further strengthen the close relationship" with Britain.

The king will host Biden at Windsor Castle, a royal residence west of London, where they are due to discuss climate issues, long a subject close to Charles' heart.

It will be their first meeting since the monarch's coronation in early May.

The president did not attend, sending First Lady Jill Biden instead, but the Bidens were at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Earlier in the day, Biden will meet Sunak for their fifth meeting in recent months.

Downing Street has said the president's visit "reflects the strong relationship" between the two countries.

Sunak travelled to the United States last month for a two-day visit where the leaders discussed Ukraine, AI regulation and post-Brexit ties.

They also agreed to a new economic partnership, the "Atlantic Declaration".

