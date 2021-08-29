Biden visits US air base to pay tribute to service personnel killed in Kabul: White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday morning, where he is to pay respects to the 13 service members who were killed in Kabul in an attack earlier in the week.

Biden and his wife, Jill, "will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners, and our Afghan allies in Kabul," ahead of a transfer of the remains, according to the president's daily schedule.