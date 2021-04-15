Biden vows no 'hasty rush to exit' in Afghanistan

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that the United States had accomplished its "objective" in Afghanistan, but would not be rushed out ahead of time as he announced a withdrawal of all forces by September 11.

"Our presence in Afghanistan should be focused on the reason we went in the first place: to ensure Afghanistan would not be used as a base from which to attack our homeland again," Biden said in a speech from the White House, declaring: "We accomplished that objective.""We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit," Biden went on to say."We will do it responsibly, deliberately and safely."