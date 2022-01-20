Biden vows to 'get out of the place more often' and travel in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to "get out" out the White House more often and travel across the United States, at a press conference to mark his first year in office.

When asked how his second year may differ from his first, Biden replied: "Number One: I am getting out of this place more often. I am going to go out and talk to the public."