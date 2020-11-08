UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Vows Virus Action On 'day One' As Europe Suffers Under Second Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Biden vows virus action on 'day one' as Europe suffers under second wave

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States reported record new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as new president-elect Joe Biden vowed to act against the pandemic on "day one" in the world's worst-hit nation.

Global infections have surged past 49 million and Europe has become the new pandemic epicentre in recent weeks with more than 300,000 deaths -- nearly a quarter of the global total.

More than 127,000 new infections were reported in the US on Friday, the third straight daily record.

As Biden finally emerged as the winner of Tuesday's US presidential election, he promised he would not waste time in addressing the pandemic.

"I want everyone, everyone to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," said the Democrat president-elect who won't take office until January.

- 'More distrust' - Across the Atlantic, Greece became the latest European nation to enter lockdown Saturday with the continent reeling from a second, relentless coronavirus wave.

Under the measures, which came into force before daybreak, Greeks can only leave home if they receive authorisation to a mobile phone request. Essential shops can stay open, including supermarkets and pharmacies.

The capital's main shopping throughfare Ermou street was quiet.

But hairdressers have been allowed to stay open for two more days and they were booked out.

"I want to have my hair done so that what I see in the mirror every morning during lockdown won't cause me sadness," said Petrina, ahead of her Sunday appointment.

The measures follow the imposition of restrictions in Italy, France, Ireland and Britain, while Switzerland is also being hit hard by the virus.

Poland was also imposing fresh measures Saturday, closing most shopping centres. The government in Warsaw is also shutting cinemas, theatres, galleries and other cultural institutions and making hotels available only for business travellers.

Germany reported record daily figures on Saturday with 23,399 new cases and 130 deaths.

Demonstrators, few of whom were wearing face-masks, protested in the eastern German city of Leipzig against the restrictions imposed to rein in the pandemic.

Organisers put the turnout at 20,000 while police said some attacked them after being told to disperse.

- Clashes - With populations growing increasingly weary of lockdowns, demonstrators and the police have also clashed in parts of Italy and the Czech Republic in recent weeks.

The Italian government announced new measures early Saturday to help businesses and families cope with the latest restrictions, which include a national night curfew and lockdown in four regions.

The latest aid package would total 2.5 billion Euros ($3.0 billion), media reported Saturday.

Giorgio Gori, the mayor of Bergamo -- the epicentre of Italy's coronavirus crisis earlier this year -- said "there is more tiredness and more distrust around" than during the first lockdown, after people protested outside his home.

In the southern Italian region of Calabria, the top health official has been fired after giving journalists evasive and imprecise answers to questions on the virus.

Saverio Cotticelli appeared not even to know that it was his job to prepare an operational plan to fight the pandemic.

- Real Madrid stars catch virus - The record US infection figures came as Donald Trump, who survived a bout of Covid-19 in October and has been widely criticised over his handling of the crisis, refused to accept the election victory of his Democratic challenger Biden.

US cases are fast approaching 10 million, with more than 236,000 deaths, and the pandemic has hammered the world's biggest economy, leaving millions jobless.

Trump has been a vocal opponent of lockdown measures, citing their impact on the economy and repeatedly clashing with his own government's experts over coronavirus policy.

Unlike Biden, Trump held massive campaign rallies ahead of the November 3 vote, insisting the US was "rounding the turn" despite the virus surges.

Senior members of his administration have contracted the virus recently with Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows the latest to test positive, media said late Friday.

The pandemic has been cited as one of the factors for the delay in US election results, with state authorities deluged with millions of ballots mailed by citizens not willing to risk infection by voting in person.

Governments are also exploring mass testing as a way to curb the pandemic.

In England, Liverpool on Friday began the country's first city-wide coronavirus testing program. All 500,000 residents will be offered repeat tests, even if asymptomatic, under a pilot scheme that could be rolled out nationwide if successful.

Britain on Saturday banned entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark after a mutated version of the coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

Once again the sporting world was also hit, with Spanish giants Real Madrid announcing that two of their star players -- Belgian forward Eden Hazard and Brazilian teammate Casemiro -- have tested positive for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Election World Police Business Europe Mobile Vote France German Trump Job Liverpool Leipzig Bergamo Warsaw Ireland Italy Czech Republic United States Switzerland Greece Denmark January October November Sunday National University Media All From Government Top Real Madrid Billion Million Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

1 hour ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.