UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Wants To Close Prison At Guantanamo Bay: White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:40 AM

Biden wants to close prison at Guantanamo Bay: White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden wants to close the Guantanamo Bay prison for terror suspects before the end of his term, the White House said Friday, echoing an unfulfilled campaign promise from Barack Obama's administration.

Asked at a press conference about a possible closure of the prison in Cuba during Biden's tenure, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, "That certainly is our goal and our intention." She said the administration was working through the National Security Council to "assess the current state of play that the Biden administration has -- well, we've inherited from the previous administration." In his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump expressed willingness to keep the Guantanamo prison open and "fill it with bad guys." The Republican retained this position once elected.

However, some detainees were promised their release from Guantanamo under his Democratic predecessor Obama, but he never succeeded in working out a compromise with Congress.

Biden was Obama's vice president.

The military prison accommodates inmates linked to the US "war on terror" including Pakistani Khaled Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

It still houses around 40 detainees, 26 of whom are considered too dangerous to be released, but legal proceedings drag on due to the complexity of their cases.

After 9/11, the US Army, under the presidency of George W. Bush, quickly built the detention center on a naval base belonging to the United States at the eastern tip of Cuba, on a small enclave ceded by Cuba to the United States in 1903, to thank its powerful neighbor for its help in the war against the Spaniards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Barack Obama Army George W. Bush White House Trump Guantanamo United States Cuba September Congress 2016 From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

8 hours ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

7 hours ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

7 hours ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

7 hours ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.