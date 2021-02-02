UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Wants To Streamline Naturalization For Nine Million Migrants: US Officials

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Biden wants to streamline naturalization for nine million migrants: US officials

Washington, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will call Tuesday for his administration to streamline the naturalization process of nine million migrants eligible for citizenship, senior government officials said.

The Democratic president will sign a series of executive orders aimed at overhauling the US immigration process Tuesday, officials said, representing a rolling back of the "failed" policies of his hardline Republican predecessor.

Related Topics

Citizenship Government Million

Recent Stories

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University nurtures students’ entrepre ..

16 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan, Gulsim Ali to appear in Maria B’s up ..

20 minutes ago

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.