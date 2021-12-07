UrduPoint.com

Biden Warned Putin Of 'strong Economic' Sanctions In Case Of Ukraine Escalation: W.House

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:50 PM

Biden warned Putin of 'strong economic' sanctions in case of Ukraine escalation: W.House

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States would impose "strong" sanctions in the event of a military escalation over Ukraine during a virtual summit Tuesday.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," a White House statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Vladimir Putin United States Event

Recent Stories

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

6 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago
 Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verse ..

Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verses

18 minutes ago
 Sham 'politics' of PML-N, PPP got exposed; By-ele ..

Sham 'politics' of PML-N, PPP got exposed; By-election was lackluster activity ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.