Biden warned Putin of 'strong economic' sanctions in case of Ukraine escalation: W.House

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States would impose "strong" sanctions in the event of a military escalation over Ukraine during a virtual summit Tuesday.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," a White House statement said.