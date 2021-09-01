(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden warned the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which killed 13 US troops in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, that they face more retribution from Washington.

"We all maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries," Biden said Tuesday.

"And to ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet," he said, using another acronym for the Afghan offshoot of the Islamic State jihadist group.