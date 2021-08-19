UrduPoint.com

Biden Warns May Act Against Governors Opposing School Mask Mandates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:30 AM

Biden warns may act against governors opposing school mask mandates

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :With a new US school year beginning, President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned governors who oppose student mask requirements that they could face legal action for intimidating educators seeking to protect children against Covid-19.

In the latest political flashpoint over the coronavirus pandemic, Republican governors in Florida and Texas, two of the country's largest states, have rejected recommendations by health authorities to require that students wear masks when they return to the classroom.

Florida's Board of education raised eyebrows when it voted this week to slap punishments on two school districts that instituted mask mandates in defiance of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Biden did not mention DeSantis by name, but his comments in a White House address appeared squarely aimed at the governor, who is believed to harbor presidential ambitions.

"Unfortunately... some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures -- that is, children wearing masks in school -- into political disputes for their own political gain," Biden said.

"They're setting a dangerous tone." As a response, the president said he instructed Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to use "legal action, if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators." "If you aren't going to fight Covid-19, at least get out of the way of everyone else who's trying." Biden also slammed protesters who have interrupted school board meetings, singling out angry parents in Tennessee who he said threatened doctors and nurses making the case for masking children in schools.

"The intimidation and threats we're seeing across the country are wrong. They're unacceptable," Biden said.

The United States is facing a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, as the Delta variant spreads.

Along with fierce opposition to mask mandates in certain quarters, the country's mass vaccination program also faces some resistance, particularly in politically conservative regions in the South and Midwest.

Related Topics

Governor Education Threatened White House Student Florida United States Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th August 2021

17 minutes ago
 On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

8 hours ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

8 hours ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

8 hours ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Governmen ..

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.