Biden warns 'not a time to relax' in Covid fight

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden warned Thursday that despite falling Covid-19 cases and a steady rise in vaccinations, "this is not a time to relax.""We must keep washing our hands, stay socially distanced and for God's sake, for God's sake, wear a mask," Biden said at an event marking the administering of 50 million vaccines since he took office in January.

"The vaccines are safe and effective," he said.