Biden warns of 'devastating consequences' of Trump block on pandemic relief

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden warned Saturday of "devastating consequences" if President Donald Trump continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress.

Trump threw a long-awaited pandemic aid package into doubt last week as millions of Americans prepared to lose benefits and face eviction -- demanding lawmakers more than triple the $600 direct payments to US taxpayers.

"This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences. Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits," Biden said in a statement.