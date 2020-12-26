UrduPoint.com
Biden Warns Of 'devastating Consequences' Of Trump Block On Pandemic Relief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Biden warns of 'devastating consequences' of Trump block on pandemic relief

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden warned Saturday of "devastating consequences" if President Donald Trump continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill passed by Congress.

Trump threw a long-awaited pandemic aid package into doubt last week as millions of Americans prepared to lose benefits and face eviction -- demanding lawmakers more than triple the $600 direct payments to US taxpayers.

"This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences. Today, about 10 million Americans will lose unemployment insurance benefits," Biden said in a statement.

